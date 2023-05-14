A New Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Phenomenal Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The S&P 500 slipped into a bear market 16 months ago, and the index is still down 14%. But history says the drawdown is temporary. The S&P has suffered numerous bear markets in the past, and each one has ended in a new bull market. There is no reason to expect a different outcome this time.In the meantime, investors have an opportunity to buy shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) at discounted prices. Here's why both growth stocks are worth owning for the long haul.Shopify has been up and down like a roller coaster over the last few years. Sales growth accelerated during the pandemic as merchants raced to establish a digital presence, and its bottom line soared nearly ninefold in 2021.Continue reading