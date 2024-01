A New Bull Market Is Here. Here's 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

One of the biggest investment themes in 2023 was artificial intelligence (AI). Each of the "Magnificent Seven" stocks is playing a role in AI, and they helped fuel the Nasdaq Composite over 40% last year. This momentum seems to have carried over into 2024. The S&P 500 recently hit a new all-time high, and investors are probably wondering where they can find some value.Among mega-cap tech enterprises, one in particular sticks out. E-commerce and cloud computing specialist Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has a lot of exciting catalysts that I think are overlooked, relative to cohorts such as Microsoft, Alphabet, and Nvidia.Let's look at why scooping up shares in Amazon stock right now could be a lucrative opportunity.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel