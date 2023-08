A New Bull Market Is in Sight: 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Sooner Rather Than Later

Going, going, gone? We could soon find out whether that statement applies to the S&P 500. The major index is only around 6% below its all-time high.Reaching that milestone is the only remaining box to check for an irrefutable new bull market to be declared. With a new bull market in sight, here are three top dividend stocks to buy sooner rather than later.Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) provides investors with a lot to like these days. Its dividend yield currently tops 3%, near its highest level in the last 10 years.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel