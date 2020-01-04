A New Decade Ahead: TechUp Partners with Living in Digital Times to Curate the Future of Play at CES 2020

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Living In Digital Times (LIDT) is thrilled to once again partner with TechUp , the curated service designed by play innovation experts, Peter Jenkinson , Toyologist and Founder of Toyology alongside Valerie Vacante , Founder of Collabsco, for the Kids@Play and FamilyTech Summit and KAPi Awards, January 9, 2020.

"We cherish our partnership with TechUp. Peter and Valerie understand and promote the value of connected play," shared Robin Raskin, Living in Digital Times Founder and President. "Together, we will hopefully start to see more engaging and thought-provoking technologies that today's generations are able to appreciate and learn from, for many years to come."

TechUp curated a roster of the most ground-breaking and progressive brands across gaming, play and immersive entertainment for the upcoming CES 2020. The lineup includes BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment, Virsix Games, Hasbro, Mattel, Intellivision Entertainment, Pressure Games, Move38 and Chicken Waffle.

"We are excited about jumping into a new decade and bringing together some of the most forward-thinking leaders creating the future of toys, gaming, and immersive entertainment," said Valerie Vacante, Founder, Collabsco; Co-Founder, TechUp. "With our continued partnership with Living in Digital Times, Toyology, ToyNews and Licensing Biz we hope to continue to provide industry-leading perspective and expertise to the global stage of innovation."

"TechUp is looking forward to uncovering a smorgasbord of technology to mark our embarkation into the 20's," added Peter Jenkinson, Founder Toyology; Co-Founder TechUp.

TechUp's showcase includes:

tori™ Explorer Pack by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment

Through its innovative design and ground-breaking technologies, tori™ presents a whole new way to play with toys, kick-starts creativity, and inspires imagination. tori™was named a CES Innovation Award 2020 Honoree in four categories including: Virtual & Augmented Reality, Gaming, Mobile Devices & Accessories, and Computer Peripherals & Accessories, CES KAPi award for Best Creative Experience.



St. Noire is the world's first Alexa-powered murder mystery board game featuring multiple storylines and endings, immersive sound design and cinematic voice performances. Created by Nolan Bushnell (founder of Atari) and Zai Ortiz (Hollywood Creative Director), St. Noire received the coveted CES 2020 Best of Innovation Award for Gaming and CES KAPi Award for Best Use of Emerging Technology.



The Hasbro Star Wars Lightsaber Academy Interactive Battling System let kids train with the greatest Jedi and Sith in the galaxy, battle legendary Masters, and go head-to-head against friends. Star Wars Lightsaber Academy Interactive Battle Lightsaber was awarded the CES KAPi Award for the Best Overall Technology Toy.



The Star Wars D-O Interactive Droid lets kids and fans display and play with a droid inspired by the little roller droid from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.



Hot Wheels™ id blends traditional Hot Wheels® play with a digitally connected racing system that revs competition and experimentation. Players can download the free app, scan Hot Wheels™ id vehicles and conquer countless thrilling challenges to win in-game rewards



Amico will be the only console on the market that provides 100% family-friendly content, a simple-to-use system, high-quality games, affordable prices, and games designed for every type of gamer, including young, old, casual, and hardcore.



Countdown is a handheld, screen-light gaming platform designed to get kids and families actively gaming together -- around the table, around the backyard and on the go.



Blinks by Move38 is the world's first phygital tabletop game platform. Blinks brings the immersiveness of digital gaming to the face-to-face fun of tabletop gaming with friends and family.



Blazer League , is a new multiplayer VR eSports game action packed with cyber-neon disk-flying combat. At CES, Chicken Waffle will be showcasing new Blazer League beta updates with eSports tournament features as well as debuting multiple, new unannounced games, XR educational experiences and useful multiplayer solutions for LBE management.

Experience the above products at the marketplace and at the KAPi Award ceremony at CES 2020 in Las Vegas on Thursday, January 9, at 4:30 p.m. at the Venetian Hotel, Level 4, Lando Room 4302. For more information visit techup.com and livingindigitaltimes.com.

Don't have time to see it all? Please save the date for our press conference on January 5, 2020 where we'll provide the highlights for you.

About Living in Digital Times

Founded by veteran technology journalist Robin Raskin, Living in Digital Times (LIDT) brings together the most knowledgeable leaders and the latest innovations impacting both technology and lifestyle. LIDT helps companies identify and act on emerging trends, create compelling company narratives, and do better business through strong network connections. LIDT produces technology conferences, exhibits, and events at CES in Las Vegas and other locations throughout the year by lifestyle verticals. Core brands include Digital Health Summit, Digital Money Forum, FitnessTech, Baby Tech, Kids@Play, Family Tech Summit, FamilyTech TV, Beauty Tech, Wearables, Last Gadget Standing and the KAPi Awards. The company also works with various foundations and manages the Young Innovators to Watch awards recognizing student STEAM innovations. For more information, visit www.LivinginDigitalTimes.com and keep up with our latest news on Twitter, Linkedin, and Facebook.

About TechUp

TechUp is a curated service showcasing leading brands and innovators creating the future of play. We put the latest products into people's hands so they can play, learn and explore the world of cool tech and connected play at the world's most forward-thinking events -- as seen at at WIRED Live, WIRED Next Generation, CES and SXSW.

