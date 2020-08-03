A new landmark in travel and hotel industry. Kerry Hotel Hong Kong and theDesk announce strategic partnership to build a business community within the hotel

HONG KONG, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kerry Hotel Hong Kong and theDesk today announced a strategic partnership to create a new milestone in travel and hotel industry by establishing a community within the hotel, to connect businesses and generate commercial opportunities, to hotel guests from traditional hospitality experience.

'Building on our brand ethos of "More Room for Life", Kerry Hotel Hong Kong is delighted to partner with theDesk to provide flexible co-working space and business solutions within the hotel,' said Andrew den Oudsten, General Manager. 'In the past, business centres are set up to offer facilities and services to all business travellers. Today, we partner with theDesk and integrate the coworking concept which goes beyond the traditional layout, with an ability to connect business travellers, entrepreneurs and local communities and be able to cater to their needs for inspiration and networking. Through this partnership, we are offering our hospitality expertise in a new playing field.'

This strategic partnership will change the image and strategic importance of hotels, from hospitality to also business opportunity creation. With a local business community within the hotel, guests will easily get in touch with local businesses and understand them, link up with the wider network of the co-working space, gain knowledge of the local landscape and opportunities, partner with them and achieve faster, easier and bigger business growth.

'theDesk believes that co-working space operators should no longer only provide workspace but be business community enablers. Expertise sharing, new ideas collaborations and co-creations are important elements when we build our community,' said Thomas Hui, CEO and Co-founder of theDesk. 'This is our great honor to partner with Kerry Hotel Hong Kong, part of the Shangri-La Group, an international hospitality brand, to support hotels to become business enablers together and bring more value to their guests. Hotel guests and our community members will grow together leveraging the collective intelligence of our platform.'

About theDesk

As a pioneer in Hong Kong's co-working space scene, theDesk has been redefining co-work through a collaborative community since the first space established in 2016. We are not only exploring how people work together in a physical space, but also designing virtual collaborative practices and solutions to enable business performance and personal growth in our community.

At theDesk, businesses grow with the collective intelligence of our community. Our spaces facilitate you to share insights and expertise, cross-pollinate ideas, develop new knowledge, and make unexpected collaborations. theDesk and our partner locations in Hong Kong and Shanghai allow us to provide the necessary means for our community members to concentrate on their goals and prepare for the future.

For more information, please visit www.thedesk.com.hk.

About Kerry Hotels

Kerry Hotels are the next generation of luxury hotels! Vibrant, unpretentious and flexible. Today's traveller wants to engage all senses whether at work or at play. Kerry Hotels have a fresh and energetic vibe and offer some unexpected touches that fuel creativity yet allow time to recharge and relax. Service is less bound by protocol but is enthusiastic and intuitive.

Launched in February 2011 in Pudong, Shanghai with sister properties in Beijing and Hong Kong, Kerry hotels are seamlessly integrated with the surrounding environment in multi-purpose complexes. Extensive sports and wellness facilities and trend setting food and beverage concepts cater to the youthful and spirited business and leisure traveller looking for a quality five-star hotel that focuses on their individual lifestyle needs. Kerry hotels represent passionate hospitality wrapped up in a stylish package.

For more information and reservations, please contact a travel professional or access the website at www.thekerryhotels.com.

SOURCE theDesk