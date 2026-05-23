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23.05.2026 15:06:00
A New Social Security Garnishment Is Coming, Courtesy of the Trump Administration -- and There Are 2 Perfectly Legal Ways You Can Avoid It
For most aging workers, Social Security provides more than just a monthly check. The payout they receive serves as a financial foundation that helps nearly nine out of 10 retired workers make ends meet, according to a quarter-century of annual surveys from Gallup. But for some Social Security beneficiaries, this payout they've come to rely on isn't guaranteed. Since President Donald Trump took office for his second, non-consecutive term on Jan. 20, 2025, he and his administration have enacted several changes to America's leading retirement program. Chief among them are two Social Security garnishments: one already in place and one that appears likely to be reinstated later this year.President Trump delivering remarks. Image source: Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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