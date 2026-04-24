Protect Pharmaceutical Aktie
WKN DE: A0YJHW / ISIN: US74271M1080
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24.04.2026 15:00:00
A New Social Security Proposal Could Help Protect the Trust Funds -- but There's a Catch
Social Security has been on shaky financial ground for years, and it could potentially lead to benefit cuts in the next decade if lawmakers don't find a solution soon.Experts have proposed several potential solutions, such as taxing higher earners, raising the full retirement age, and increasing the payroll tax itself. All of these proposals have benefits and drawbacks, and nothing is concrete yet.A new potential solution could help resolve some of Social Security's cash problems, but it comes at a cost for some retirees.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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