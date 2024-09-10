|
10.09.2024 16:39:37
A new version of the Articles of Association of Rokiškio suris AB is registered
On 10 September 2024 a new version of the Articles of Association of Rokiškio suris AB was registered in the Register of Legal Entities of the Republic of Lithuania. The new version of the Articles of Association was approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company held on 27 June 2024. The Company's Articles of Association are being amended as a result of the reduction of the Company's authorised capital by cancelling its own shares repurchased.
Following the reduction of the Company's authorised capital, i.e. the cancellation of 3,586,797 ordinary registered shares, the authorised capital of Rokiškio suris AB amounts to EUR 9,361,540.17 divided into 32,281,173 ordinary registered shares with a par value of EUR 0.29.
The new version of the Articles of Association of Rokiškio suris AB is attached.
CEO
Dalius Trumpa
Tel. +370 458 55200
Attachment
