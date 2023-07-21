21.07.2023 15:01:00

A new wording of Articles of Association of Invalda INVL has been registered. The issued shares were acquired by the group’s employees.

On 21 July 2023, a new wording of the Articles of Association of Invalda INVL AB was registered in the Register of Legal Entities. This draft of the company’s Articles of Association was approved by the shareholders at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on 30 April 2023.

Invalda INVL increased its share capital to EUR 3,547,948.45 by issuing 186,253 new ordinary registered shares. The newly issued shares were subscribed by the employees of Invalda INVL Group exercising the stock options granted to them in 2020. The shares are fully paid up and it is planned that will be credited to the personal securities accounts of Invalda INVL Group employees within 2 business days.

The person authorized to provide additional information is:

Darius Sulnis, CEO of Invalda INVL
E-mail Darius.Sulnis@invl.com

 

Attachment


