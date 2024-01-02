A New Year, A Fresh Start: Exciting Free Career Training Programs for Women in 2024

PHOENIX, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the New Year brings fresh beginnings, Fresh Start, a Phoenix-based non-profit that empowers women to succeed, is celebrating the success of its career training programs in 2023 and offering exciting opportunities in 2024.

Serving women for more than 30 years, the launch of Fresh Start's Impact Program in 2022 expanded the organization's education, training, and career placement programs. The goal is to help women gain in-demand job skills in the fastest-growing sectors of Arizona's economy, empowering women to self-sufficiency, and growth in their earnings and career over time.

Fresh Start partners with educational institutions and employers to provide free career training opportunities. Women work with education advisors to choose a career path that aligns with their goals, and receive career and resume assistance, and direct access to potential employers.

Example career training programs are listed below. Click to learn more and to get started today. Learn more.

Women in Finance

Fresh Start's Women in Finance program is designed for women interested in pursuing a career in banking and finance. The program is 6 weeks long and open to all women, regardless of their prior experience in the field.

Welding

In this free seven-month, hands-on training program offered in partnership with RSI, be trained in a highly sought-after and in-demand career. If you like working with your hands, this career path may be perfect!

Semiconductor Advanced Manufacturing

This certificate program is offered at local community colleges and equips participants with the necessary skills to work as semiconductor technicians in the electronics/semiconductor industry. Participants will receive the National Institute for Metalworking Skills (NIMS) certification, validating their competency in handling semiconductor manufacturing equipment and processes.

Cable Harness Wiring

Are you interested in learning about the electrical side of manufacturing? Or are you looking for a hands-on, fulfilling job? Fresh Start has partnered with Mesa Community College to offer a free 10-day, hands-on training program for this in-demand career.

Google Project Management

Whether you are looking to start a new career or grow in your current career, having project management skills under your belt is important to your future success. In this free, self-paced Grow with Google Project Management certificate program, you will learn how to manage projects efficiently.

