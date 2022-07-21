A No-Brainer Stock Under $20 to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This year has not been kind to tech stocks, but savvy investors can find excellent companies with depressed share prices. One such stock near its 52-week low of $14.73 is advertising tech firm PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM).PubMatic's business has been successful, growing in both revenue and customers, but its stock is among the casualties of this year's tech sector decline. Shares are down over 60% from PubMatic's 52-week high of $43.65 in November, and are even below its IPO price of $20.Yet PubMatic benefits from growth in digital advertising. Forecasts predict the U.S. advertising industry will see digital ad spending climb from $211 billion last year to $315 billion by 2025. Continue reading