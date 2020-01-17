17.01.2020 01:11:00

A. O. Smith declares quarterly dividend

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Directors of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.24 per share on the company's Common Stock and Class A Common Stock. 

The dividend is payable on February 18 to shareholders of record January 31.

About A. O. Smith
A. O. Smith Corporation, with headquarters in Milwaukee, Wis., is a global leader applying innovative technology and energy-efficient solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), the company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water heating equipment and boilers, as well as a manufacturer of water treatment and air purification products. For more information, visit www.aosmith.com.

