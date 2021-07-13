|
13.07.2021 00:13:00
A. O. Smith Declares Quarterly Dividend
MILWAUKEE, Wis., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Directors of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.26 per share on the company's Common Stock and Class A Common Stock.
The dividend is payable on August 16 to shareholders of record July 30, 2021.
About A. O. Smith
A. O. Smith Corporation, with headquarters in Milwaukee, Wis., is a global leader applying innovative technology and energy-efficient solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: AOS), the company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water heating equipment and boilers, as well as a manufacturer of water treatment and air purification products. For more information, visit www.aosmith.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-o-smith-declares-quarterly-dividend-301331954.html
SOURCE A. O. Smith Corporation
Nachrichten zu A.O. Smith Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
30.04.21
|AO Smith Corp. (AOS) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
27.04.21
|Ausblick: AO Smith präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
14.04.21
|Erste Schätzungen: AO Smith stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
28.01.21
|AO Smith Corp. (AOS) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
26.01.21
|Ausblick: AO Smith zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
13.01.21
|Erste Schätzungen: AO Smith gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
30.10.20
|AO Smith Corp. (AOS) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
28.10.20
|Ausblick: AO Smith stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)