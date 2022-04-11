+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
A. O. Smith Declares Quarterly Dividend

MILWAUKEE, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Directors of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.28 per share on the company's Common Stock and Class A Common Stock.

A. O. Smith Announces Quarterly Dividend

The dividend is payable on May 16 to shareholders of record April 29, 2022.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation, with headquarters in Milwaukee, Wis., is a global leader applying innovative technology and energy-efficient solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: AOS), the company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water heating equipment and boilers, as well as a manufacturer of water treatment products. For more information, visit www.aosmith.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-o-smith-declares-quarterly-dividend-301523247.html

SOURCE A. O. Smith Corporation

