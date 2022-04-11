|
A. O. Smith Declares Quarterly Dividend
MILWAUKEE, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Directors of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.28 per share on the company's Common Stock and Class A Common Stock.
The dividend is payable on May 16 to shareholders of record April 29, 2022.
About A. O. Smith
A. O. Smith Corporation, with headquarters in Milwaukee, Wis., is a global leader applying innovative technology and energy-efficient solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: AOS), the company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water heating equipment and boilers, as well as a manufacturer of water treatment products. For more information, visit www.aosmith.com.
