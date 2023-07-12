|
12.07.2023 18:28:00
A. O. Smith to Hold Second Quarter Conference Call on July 27, 2023
MILWAUKEE, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) will release its second quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27, 2023, and has scheduled an investor conference call to follow at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time).
The call can be heard live on the company's website, www.aosmith.com. An audio replay of the call will be available on the company's website after the live event. To access the archived audio replay, go to the "Investors" page and select the "Second Quarter Conference Call" link.
About A. O. Smith
A. O. Smith Corporation, with headquarters in Milwaukee, Wis., is a global leader applying innovative technology and energy-efficient solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: AOS), the Company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water heating equipment and boilers, as well as a manufacturer of water treatment products. For more information, visit www.aosmith.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-o-smith-to-hold-second-quarter-conference-call-on-july-27-2023-301875787.html
SOURCE A. O. Smith Corporation
