|
05.04.2024 11:25:00
A Once-in-a-Decade Investment Opportunity: 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stock to Buy Now -- No, Not Nvidia
Hedge fund billionaire Dan Loeb compared artificial intelligence (AI) to the industrial revolution in a letter to clients written last year. The industrial revolution was a characterized by a dramatic increase in economic output as machines replaced human workers. AI promises a similar step-function increase in productivity across virtually every industry.Loeb wrote, "We have watched AI evolve and believe the technology has matured to the point that it is driving a transformational technology platform shift similar to those seen roughly once per decade: the personal computer in the 1980s, internet in the 1990s, mobile in the 2000s, and cloud in the 2010s."That puts investors in front of a big opportunity. The most prudent way to benefit is to own a basket of AI stocks. Many investors will naturally gravitate toward Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), the company whose chips power the most advanced AI systems. But ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a more compelling AI stock at its current price.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
05.04.24
|Rückgang erwartet: Jim Cramer bleibt bullisch und identifiziert NVIDIA als attraktive Investitionsmöglichkeit (finanzen.at)
|
05.04.24
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 steigt zum Handelsstart (finanzen.at)
|
04.04.24
|SK hynix-Aktie zieht an: NVIDIA-Partner investiert Milliarden in US-Chipherstellung (finanzen.at)
|
03.04.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert NVIDIA-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein NVIDIA-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
02.04.24
|NVIDIA bald wertvollstes Unternehmen der Welt? - Jeremy Siegel glaubt daran (finanzen.at)
|
31.03.24
|Alternative zu Highflyer NVIDIA-Aktie: Portfoliomanager legt Investoren diese KI-Aktie nahe (finanzen.at)
|
27.03.24
|Blase um NVIDIA-Aktie & CO.? - JPMorgan-Analyst erachtet Rally als begründet (finanzen.at)
|
27.03.24
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 klettert schlussendlich (finanzen.at)