19.10.2023 11:25:00
A Once-in-a-Decade Investment Opportunity: 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Artificial intelligence (AI) promises to be one of the most revolutionary technologies in human history. It is already improving productivity, increasing efficiency, and changing the world in ways we cannot yet imagine. More changes are expected but will take time, and naysayers will call AI overhyped along the way. But some people also called the internet overhyped following the dot-com fiasco.I am not saying AI is impervious to irrational exuberance, but it still has real potential to create wealth for patient investors. Consider this commentary from Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates: "The development of AI is as fundamental as the creation of the microprocessor, the personal computer, the internet, and the mobile phone."Opportunities like that come along once in a decade. I believe (like Gates) that this latest round of advancements in AI is the next big opportunity, and the most prudent way for investors to benefit is to build a basket of AI stocks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
