|
26.04.2024 11:00:00
A Once-in-a-Decade Investment Opportunity: 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Long Term
The technology landscape has changed dramatically in recent decades. Consider the advent of the internet in the 1990s, the proliferation of mobile devices in the 2000s, and the migration to cloud computing in the 2010s. Those innovations changed the world and created lucrative investment opportunities in the process.A litany of esteemed business leaders and analysts see artificial intelligence (AI) as the next decade-defining technology. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon recently opined that AI could be as transformative as the printing press, the steam engine, and electricity, let alone computing and the internet.With that in mind, ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) and Docebo (NASDAQ: DCBO) stand out as stocks worth buying. Here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!