Quantum Aktie

Quantum für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
21.01.2026 09:45:00

A Once-in-a-Decade Investment Opportunity: 3 Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy and Hold

Once-in-a-decade investment opportunities come along... about once in a decade. In the 1980s, the big opportunity was in personal computers. In the 1990s, it was the internet. The 2000s brought the rise of mobile phones and social media. Cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) were the biggies of the 2010s.What's the once-in-a-decade investment opportunity of the current decade? Generative AI is a top candidate. However, quantum computing also deserves recognition. And I think three quantum computing stocks, in particular, could be excellent choices for long-term investors to buy and hold.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Quantum Corp.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Quantum Corp.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 3: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 3
17.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.01.26 KW 3: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
16.01.26 KW 3: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Entspannung im Grönland-Streit: ATX auf Rekordhoch -- DAX legt kräftig zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen zu. Am Donnerstag bewegten sich die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes auf grünem Terrain.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen