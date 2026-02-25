NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
25.02.2026 11:25:00
A Once-in-a-Decade Investment Opportunity: Buy This Software Stock Right Now
Every software stock is getting tossed around by the market, either determined to be an artificial intelligence (AI) winner or an AI loser. Most are getting put into the AI loser camp, including Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX). The website-building and small-business management platform is at risk of disruption from new zero-code tools like Claude, which enable people to build their own websites from scratch. Or, at least, that's how the story goes.But if you look at the underlying business, its core customers, and the new products the company has developed, it is clear that Wix is actually an AI winner.Here's why buying Wix stock down 73% from recent highs could be a once-in-a-decade investment opportunity.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
