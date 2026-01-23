NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
23.01.2026 09:55:00
A Once-in-a-Decade Investment Opportunity: The 2 Best AI Stocks to Buy Now
The S&P North American Technology Software Index tracks the performance of 111 software stocks. It has underperformed the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) by 19 percentage points during the past year, the worst relative performance for the software industry since the bear market of 2022.Excluding that incident, software stocks have not underperformed the S&P 500 so badly at any point in the past decade. And the reason for that trend is artificial intelligence (AI). Specifically, investors are worried that AI will disrupt traditional business models and reduce demand for many software products.Morgan Stanley analysts Sanjit Singh and Keith Weiss see things differently. "Productivity unleashed by AI will expand the pool of developers and spur a wave of app modernization initiatives." In that context, the recent underperformance in software stocks creates a buying opportunity seen just once in the past decade.
