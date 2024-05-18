|
18.05.2024 15:15:00
A Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity: 1 Magnificent Dividend Stock Down 36% to Double Up On Right Now
Polaris (NYSE: PII) has grown into the leading powersports vehicle manufacturer in North America, with its sales rising sixfold since 2000. Over this time, Polaris has more than tripled the total returns of the S&P 500 index. However, over the last decade, it has been an entirely different story. Despite doubling its revenue across the last 10 years, Polaris' total returns have declined by 16% as the market continuously assigned lower and lower valuations to the company's share price over time. Now trading at its lowest price-to-sales (P/S) ratio since 2000 (outside of the 2009 and 2020 crashes), has Polaris become too intriguing to pass up -- or is it a doomed business worthy of a deeply discounted valuation? Here's why I'm thinking the former.
