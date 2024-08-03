|
03.08.2024 16:00:00
A Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity: 1 Magnificent Dividend Stock Down 50% to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Battling a trio of challenges, including weaker consumer confidence, less snowfall at its North American ski resorts, and tough comparables after a post-COVID resurgence, Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN) has seen its shares decline 50% since 2021. While Vail is the largest global ski resort with 42 locations across North America, Australia, and Europe, it is still subject to the cyclical nature of its industry -- and currently, most of these somewhat random factors are working against it. However, thanks to the company's leadership position, its wide moat, and the market's harsh reaction to its stock, Vail Resorts could prove to be a magnificent dividend stock trading at a once-in-a-decade valuation. Here's what makes it so intriguing right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
