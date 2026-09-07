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07.09.2026 11:05:00
A Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity: 1 Magnificent S&P 500 Stock Down 41% to Buy Right Now
Over the course of 2026, the market has swung from a "SaaSpocalypse" panic that pushed software-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) down by roughly 30% to a recognition that artificial intelligence (AI) could be a boon for the same companies it was previously expected to demolish.However, despite this sell-off and subsequent rebound, the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (NYSEMKT: IGV) remains down 4% over the last 12 months compared to the S&P 500's total returns of 21%.While the fears of AI disruption may have begun to abate (at least for software-as-a-service stocks), there are still plenty of compelling opportunities in the space. Below, we will look at a top-tier option that remains 41% below its high and explain why the SaaS stock's once-in-a-decade valuation and wide moat make it an excellent long-term buy.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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