Microsoft Aktie

Microsoft für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

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06.06.2026 18:30:00

A Once-In-a-Decade Opportunity: Now Is Your Time to Buy Microsoft

It's not often that a major tech stock can be declared a "once-in-a-decade" opportunity, but that's what Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock looks like now. By some valuation measures, this is the cheapest it has been in a decade, yet the company is producing incredible results and thriving in the artificial intelligence (AI) era. This combination makes for a stock that's well worth buying now.Image source: Getty Images.Microsoft has been thriving in the AI build-out. Its cloud computing platform, Azure, has become one of the top places to build, run, and train AI models and applications. Being a major player in the cloud computing arena isn't easy, as the competition is stiff. But Microsoft's product cements it as one of the top companies in this sector, and its 40% Azure revenue growth rate is evidence of that.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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