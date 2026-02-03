03.02.2026 20:00:00

A Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity: This Chip Stock Is Set to Skyrocket

Every decade, there seems to be a new investing trend that pops up. While some of these trends have real momentum behind them, others fizzle out before they can make a big impact. The primary investment theme over the past few years has undeniably been artificial intelligence (AI) investing. There have already been billions, if not trillions of dollars, spent on computing hardware to power AI workloads. By 2030, Nvidia expects annual data center spending to be $3 trillion to $4 trillion. That's a massive opportunity, and there are several ways to take advantage of it as an investor. One of my top investment ideas in the space is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). The company is at the heart of the AI movement, as almost every computing unit deployed for AI workloads utilizes chips from its factories. This makes it a neutral way to play the AI arms race, as it doesn't matter which computing units are being deployed; chances are, it's filled with chips from Taiwan Semiconductor.I believe its stock is set to skyrocket over the next few years, and if you don't already own shares, it's not too late to buy.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
