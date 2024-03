A Once-in-a-Generation Investment Opportunity: 1 AI Stock to Buy Now

Many have called data the new oil. The digital economy runs on data. Information is crucial to digital technology, especially artificial intelligence (AI) applications. And that means the world needs more infrastructure to support the movement and processing of data."We're in a once-in-a-generation investment cycle for data centers at the moment," stated Felix Chan, a speaker at Brookfield Infrastructure's (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP) annual investor day last year. Chan noted that companies need to invest over $1 trillion in the next 10 years in data centers to support the growth in data consumption, driven in part by generative AI . Brookfield Infrastructure has invested heavily in building a leading data infrastructure platform, positioning it to capitalize on this opportunity. That makes it a top stock to buy now to play the coming AI -driven data center boom. Udhay Mathialagan, who leads Brookfield's global data center platform, stated at the same event:Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel