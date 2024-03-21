|
21.03.2024 13:20:00
A Once-in-a-Generation Investment Opportunity: 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stock to Buy and Hold Forever
Artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a transformative force in the modern economy and is rapidly revolutionizing industries and businesses across the world. Not surprisingly, AI has also become a highly lucrative investment theme and has captivated the minds of both seasoned investors and newbies alike. With several market intelligence firms expecting the AI market to be worth at least $1 trillion by 2030, the relevance of this investment theme will also increase in the coming years."AI is probably the most important thing humanity has ever worked on. I think of it as something more profound than electricity or fire," said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, the parent company of the Google search engine, in a 60 Minutes interview. Although this may seem like an exaggeration, it may ring true in the coming years.Several companies are benefiting significantly from this trend. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is one of these companies and boasts extensive AI capabilities, including product discovery and inventory forecasting algorithms for its huge e-commerce business and its Bedrock service for enabling its cloud computing customers to build generative AI applications. Shares of Amazon have gained nearly 91% in the past year, but there is still plenty of runway left for the stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
