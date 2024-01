A Once-in-a-Generation Investment Opportunity: 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stock to Buy in 2024 and Hold Forever

Artificial intelligence (AI) burst onto the scene last year, making headlines and sparking public interest. While the technology has been around in some form or another since the 1950s, recent advances have produced models that can create original content and streamline processes, resulting in dramatic productivity gains. This has captured the attention of Main Street and Wall Street alike.Veteran Wedbush tech analyst Dan Ives said generative AI could spark the "fourth industrial revolution," adding "AI is the most transformational technology we have seen since the internet started to take shape."That's a bold view but one that's spreading through tech like wildfire. Even the most conservative estimates suggest that generative AI could generate more than $1 trillion in incremental spending over the coming decade. Companies positioned to profit from this paradigm shift will capture part of the windfall, enriching shareholders along the way.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel