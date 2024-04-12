|
12.04.2024 10:00:00
A Once-in-a-Generation Investment Opportunity: 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold For a Decade
Artificial intelligence (AI) has burst onto the scene in a big way over the past year or so. The forerunners of modern AI have been around since the 1950s, but recent algorithms have taken the technology to the next level. What sets generative AI apart from its predecessors is not only the ability to create completely new and unique content but also to streamline and automate processes, resulting in substantial productivity increases. The potential to save time and money is significant, setting off a mad rush to adopt this ground-breaking technology.Outspoken JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has never shied away from bold proclamations. In his recent shareholder letter, the enigmatic chief executive said generative AI could be "as transformational as some of the major technological inventions of the past several hundred years: Think the printing press, the steam engine, electricity, computing, and the internet, among others."While that might seem a little over the top, a similar chorus is growing among tech aficionados. Even the most conservative estimates suggest generative AI will impact the economy to the tune of $1 trillion or more over the next 10 years. Companies best positioned to ride these secular tailwinds will also reap the resulting windfall, which will ultimately benefit investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!