A Once-in-a-Generation Investment Opportunity: 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold For a Decade

It's difficult to overstate the impact artificial intelligence (AI) will have on the world in the coming years. While AI has been around in one form or another for decades, the latest developments have the potential to move the needle in ways we can't yet imagine.Generative AI has demonstrated the ability to create original text, images, and audio, but its potential goes far beyond that. When properly trained, these systems can summarize and draft emails, create presentations, search for and compile data, and even draft and debug complicated computer code.Goldman Sachs Research has crunched the numbers, and its estimate is jaw-dropping. As AI works its way into business systems and society in general, it could be worth as much as $7 trillion over the next 10 years.