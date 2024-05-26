|
26.05.2024 11:10:00
A Once-in-a-Generation Investment Opportunity: 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold for a Decade
The pace at which artificial intelligence (AI) has become the dominant trend in technology has been truly astounding to watch. AI has been part of our everyday lives for years now, underpinning everything from online searches to mapping programs and from smart home devices to product and streaming recommendations. Yet recent developments in generative AI have taken these algorithms to the next level.At the Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Build developers conference this week, CEO Satya Nadella addressed these advances, calling this the "golden age" of AI. He then asked this rhetorical question: "In a world where we have this ever-increasing information about people, places, and things, can computers help us reason, plan, and act more effectively on all that information?" As recent developments have made clear, the answer is a resounding "yes."The spread of AI will result in a windfall for the companies best positioned to leverage this groundbreaking technology. The global AI market was estimated at $2.4 trillion in 2023 and is expected to climb to $30.1 trillion over the ensuing decade, according to Expert Market Research.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
