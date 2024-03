A Once-in-a-Generation Investment Opportunity: 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Let's cut to the chase: The ability of generative artificial intelligence (AI) to automate certain tasks and increase productivity has captured the attention of businesses everywhere. Generative AI can draft original documents, summarize existing data, create presentations, and even write and debug computer code -- and new use cases are being discovered regularly.Cathie Wood, the enigmatic founder of Ark Investment Management, has long focused on disruptive innovation, and her view on the potential of generative AI is eye-opening. "AI is going to enable the most massive productivity increase in our history," she said. "The productivity gains are going to be astounding and shocking."One company at the heart of this secular tailwind is Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI), also known as Supermicro. The stock has ridden the wave of AI higher over the past year, but there could be much more to come.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel