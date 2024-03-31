|
31.03.2024 11:15:00
A Once-in-a-Generation Investment Opportunity: 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever
It's been little more than a year since the latest iteration of artificial intelligence (AI) went viral, and we're only just beginning to see the fruits of this breakthrough technology. Early indications suggest one of the biggest benefits will be the time and money savings from increases in productivity, as AI automates mundane and time-consuming chores. Businesses of all kinds are exploring how to best adopt this technology, but it's still early days.Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra was clear about the long runway ahead. "We are in the very early innings of a multiyear growth phase driven by AI as this disruptive technology will transform every aspect of business and society," he said.That's a bold assertion but one that's increasingly being echoed by the brightest minds in technology, though estimates of its value are diverse. Generative AI is expected to be a $1.3 trillion market by 2032, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Global management consulting firm McKinsey & Company is more bullish, estimating a range of between $2.6 trillion and $4.4 trillion annually. What is pretty clear, however, is that the opportunity is vast.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
|NOW Inc When Issued
|14,20
|43,43%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLetzter Handelstag der Karwoche: ATX geht etwas fester ins lange Wochenende -- DAX schließt knapp im Plus
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich an Gründonnerstag kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte am letzten Tag der verkürzten Handelswoche sich in der Nähe der Nulllinie.