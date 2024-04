A Once-in-a-Generation Investment Opportunity: 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Surges 1,068%, According to Cathie Wood

One of the most outspoken investors on Wall Street is Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood. Wood is known to take large positions in emerging technology businesses that she and her team believe have massive upside potential. However, like any other money manager, Wood faces her share of backlash and skepticism.I'll concede that some of Wood's high-conviction opportunities look far-fetched to me. But to be fair, one thing that Wood does that many of her peers do not is that she publicly releases her research. So while you may not agree with her, at least she backs up her forecasts by making them public.Wood's largest position across all of her exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). With the stock at $170 per share as of market close on April 25, Wood believes it could reach $2,000 by 2027 -- implying roughly 1,068% upside from current trading levels.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel