A Once-in-a-Generation Investment Opportunity: 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

One common theme among highly successful businesses is that they are constantly innovating. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) was founded nearly half a century ago. In that time, the company has evolved dramatically since revolutionizing personal computing.Today, Microsoft operates across a variety of end markets, including cloud computing, social media, gaming, and of course, artificial intelligence (AI).Although investors have myriad opportunities to invest in these areas, I'd argue that Microsoft is one of the few opportunities that actually succeeds in all the markets in which it operates. Moreover, as the AI revolution spells a new chapter in Microsoft's life cycle, I think the company is positioned to continue its dominant run.