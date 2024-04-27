|
27.04.2024 20:00:00
A Once-in-a-Generation Investment Opportunity: 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever
One common theme among highly successful businesses is that they are constantly innovating. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) was founded nearly half a century ago. In that time, the company has evolved dramatically since revolutionizing personal computing.Today, Microsoft operates across a variety of end markets, including cloud computing, social media, gaming, and of course, artificial intelligence (AI).Although investors have myriad opportunities to invest in these areas, I'd argue that Microsoft is one of the few opportunities that actually succeeds in all the markets in which it operates. Moreover, as the AI revolution spells a new chapter in Microsoft's life cycle, I think the company is positioned to continue its dominant run.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!