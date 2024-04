A Once-in-a-Generation Investment Opportunity: 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever This April

Excitement surrounding breakthroughs in artificial intelligence (AI) have led to major gains in the stock market over the last year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 43% in 2023, and is up 8% already so far this year.Much of these gains, however, can be attributed to a small cohort of stocks collectively known as the "Magnificent Seven" -- a catchy moniker that includes Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Meta Platforms, and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).Interestingly, Tesla is the only member of the Magnificent Seven that has had a negative return over the last year, down nearly 11% as of market close on April 5.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel