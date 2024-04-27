|
27.04.2024 17:26:00
A Once-in-a-Generation Investment Opportunity: 1 Bill Ackman Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Surges 17%, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst
One of the most closely followed investors on Wall Street is Bill Ackman, CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management. While Ackman's portfolio has billions of dollars of investment capital, the hedge fund manager holds only seven individual stocks.Among this small cohort is just one technology company: "Magnificent Seven" member Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Earlier this month, Jason Helfstein of Oppenheimer raised his price target on Alphabet stock to $185 -- implying roughly 17% to current trading levels as of market close on April 22.Let's dig into why Ackman and others on Wall Street have strong convictions on Alphabet and assess whether now is a good opportunity to scoop up some shares.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
