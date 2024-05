A Once-in-a-Generation Investment Opportunity: 1 Data Center Stock That Could Go Parabolic (Hint: not Nvidia)

Artificial intelligence (AI) is the biggest tailwind in the technology sector right now. Generative AI has myriad applications, and mega-cap-tech behemoths are leading innovation efforts across the industry.One of the subtle growth opportunities in AI is data centers. In fact, Statista estimates that network infrastructure, storage, and server solutions will be a $439 billion opportunity by 2028.Indeed, Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices have so far been big beneficiaries in data center-network services. However, smart investors know that there are peripheral opportunities outside of the obvious winners.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel