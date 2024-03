A Once-in-a-Generation Investment Opportunity: 1 Dividend Growth Stock to Buy Now

Utilities are conservative income stocks with a reputation for being safe enough to be appropriate for widows and orphans. That's true for some utilities, but NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) bucks the trend (in a good way). While NextEra operates a boring utility, it also owns a rapidly growing renewable power business.For both growth and income and dividend growth investors, it's a great stock to consider. And now is a unique opportunity to buy it. Here's what you need to know.NextEra Energy's dividend yield is around 3.5%. That's basically in line with the utility average, using Vanguard Utilities Index ETF as an industry proxy. While income-focused investors might see NextEra's yield as modest, it's important to note that the 3.5% yield is near the highest levels of the past decade. So in this way, the stock looks historically cheap right now .Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel