14.03.2024 10:40:00
A Once-in-a-Generation Investment Opportunity: 1 Dividend Growth Stock to Buy Now
Utilities are conservative income stocks with a reputation for being safe enough to be appropriate for widows and orphans. That's true for some utilities, but NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) bucks the trend (in a good way). While NextEra operates a boring utility, it also owns a rapidly growing renewable power business.For both growth and income and dividend growth investors, it's a great stock to consider. And now is a unique opportunity to buy it. Here's what you need to know.NextEra Energy's dividend yield is around 3.5%. That's basically in line with the utility average, using Vanguard Utilities Index ETF as an industry proxy. While income-focused investors might see NextEra's yield as modest, it's important to note that the 3.5% yield is near the highest levels of the past decade. So in this way, the stock looks historically cheap right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
