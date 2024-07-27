A Once-in-a-Generation Investment Opportunity: 1 Spectacular Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

|
28.07.2024 00:30:00
The technology sector has been one of the best-performing industries so far in 2024 thanks in large part to booming demand in artificial intelligence (AI).Unsurprisingly, it seems like every tech company is trying to brand itself as an AI opportunity right now. However, one company that is emerging as a legitimate frontrunner in the AI marathon is Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).Let's dig into how Microsoft is making a splash in the AI realm, and explore why now is a great time for long-term investors to scoop up shares.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
