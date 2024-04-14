|
14.04.2024 20:05:00
A Once-in-a-Generation Investment Opportunity: 1 Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in April Before It Surges 55%, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst
The excitement around artificial intelligence (AI) is fueling the markets to new heights. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite have eclipsed new records in just the first few months of the year.Much of these gains are thanks to the "Magnificent Seven" -- a catchy moniker used to describe the world's largest companies including Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla, and Meta Platforms. But savvy investors understand that there are plenty of other opportunities in the AI realm besides megacap tech.One company that's emerging as a leader is big data analytics software company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR). 2023 was a breakout year for the company as it released its fourth major product: the Palantir Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
