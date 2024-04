A Once-in-a-Generation Investment Opportunity: 1 Warren Buffett and Cathie Wood Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Surges 16%, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

The euphoria surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) is in full swing. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes are trading near record levels, and many on Wall Street are anticipating further gains.Among the hottest names in AI are the "Magnificent Seven" stocks -- a catchy moniker used to collectively describe megacap behemoths Microsoft, Alphabet, Nvidia, Apple, Meta Platforms, Tesla, and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).Microsoft and Nvidia have been identified as two early darlings in the AI revolution. But e-commerce and cloud computing leader Amazon has quietly made some notable progress of its own.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel