A Once-in-a-Generation Investment Opportunity: 1 Warren Buffett Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Keep an Eye On

Warren Buffett, despite long avoiding the technology sector, has made Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) the largest holding at the conglomerate he heads, Berkshire Hathaway. No, the Oracle of Omaha didn't pour into the iPhone maker over hype surrounding artificial intelligence (AI). Buffett has owned Apple since 2016, long before the AI narrative was taking shape.But during the past year, many of Apple's big tech cohorts, such as Microsoft and Alphabet, have been making notable strides in AI. While the Windows developer and internet search giant made several public announcements about their AI ambitions, Apple remained quiet.Playing coy is pretty standard for Apple -- but this time, it felt a little different. With some skepticism rising that Apple may have missed the boat on AI, recent details over the company's plans have emerged from a Bloomberg report.