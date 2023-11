A Once-in-a-Generation Investment Opportunity: 2 Highly Recommended AI Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been around for years, but recent advances have made the technology more powerful and more compelling than ever, spotlighting its revolutionary potential. Indeed, some experts are calling AI the fourth industrial revolution.The first three industrial revolutions were brought on by steam power, electricity, and digital technologies like computers and the internet. Those innovations changed the very fabric of daily life, and AI promises to have a similar impact. That hints at immense value creation, putting investors in front of a once-in-a-generation opportunity.The most prudent way to benefit is to build a basket of AI stocks, and Wall Street is particularly bullish on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Docebo (NASDAQ: DCBO). Both stocks carry a consensus rating of buy and neither has a single sell recommendation at the present time.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel