A Once-in-a-Generation Investment Opportunity: 3 Things Smart Investors Should Know About Super Micro Computer Stock

One of the most important components of the artificial intelligence (AI) narrative is semiconductors. High-performance chips, known as graphics processing units (GPUs), are used for all sorts of generative AI applications.Among the big names in the chip space is Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI). Shares are up over 2,000% in the last three years. Considering the secular themes fueling AI and the chip market, in particular, Supermicro might look like one of the most compelling investment opportunities out there.Let's break down a few important items to explore when it comes to investing in Supermicro.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel