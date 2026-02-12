Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
12.02.2026 08:26:00
A Once-in-a-Generation Investment Opportunity: Is D-Wave Quantum the Best Way to Play This Monstrous Trend?
The artificial intelligence (AI) trend may be at the forefront of most investors' thoughts, but there's another important tech trend on the horizon: quantum computing. Although commercially relevant quantum computing isn't expected to arrive until 2030 at the earliest, by then, most of the gains to be made from quantum computing stocks will already be in the books.One popular stock pick in this space is D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS), as it's a pure play that's vying for massive market share. But is it the best quantum computing stock to invest in right now?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
