27.06.2024 16:30:00
A Once-in-a-Generation Investment Opportunity: Nvidia Is Now Worth Over $3 Trillion, and 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks The Stock Can Soar Another 59%
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the hottest company on the planet right now -- and it's not even close. Indeed, the chip specialist is at the heart of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, and investors can't seem to get enough.Just days ago, Nvidia's market cap rocketed past $3.3 trillion and briefly overtook Microsoft as the most valuable company in the world. With shares up roughly 150% so far this year, could Nvidia stock possibly keep going?One Wall Street analyst thinks so. Hans Mosesmann of Rosenblatt Securities just raised his price target for Nvidia from $140 to $200. As of market close on June 21, a $200 price target implies 59% upside to Nvidia's current price. To put this into perspective, Mosesmann is calling for Nvidia's market cap to reach $5 trillion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
