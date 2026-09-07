Generation Income Properties Aktie

Generation Income Properties für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: US37149D1054

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07.09.2026 10:28:00

A Once-in-a-Generation Market Warning Just Flashed. What History Says Happens Next.

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is again on its way to a strong annual return. The artificial intelligence (AI) boom has helped the index climb a wall of worry that would likely have derailed many past bull markets. After all, the U.S. remains in conflict with Iran, consumers are struggling with high costs, and long-duration interest rates have been edging higher.AI has sparked one of the largest corporate spending booms in history, with major tech companies investing an unfathomable amount of money in AI infrastructure and seeing strong returns. At the same time, AI investments are helping companies across industries reduce costs and improve efficiency, boosting corporate earnings.However, while the market remains in bull mode, a valuation red flag from the dot-com era has just resurfaced.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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