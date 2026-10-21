A Once-in-a-Generation Opportunity: 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Before it Soars 1,233%, According to Cathie Wood

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has always been a polarizing stock. Supporters buy into Elon Musk's vision of building an autonomous future, while skeptics question whether the company's ambitions are too lofty and merely supported by a hype narrative.

For years, one of the most staunch Tesla optimists has been Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest. Ark just released an updated valuation model projecting Tesla shares could reach $5,000 by 2031 in its upside scenario. With Tesla stock currently trading around $375, that implies roughly 1,233% upside. Such gains could turn even a relatively modest investment into generational wealth.

Let's explore what needs to happen for Tesla to deliver those returns. From there, I'll make a call on whether Tesla stock is a multibagger in the making or a risk opportunity.

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